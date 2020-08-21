Dick Grayson recalls sneaking up on the original Justice League in Justice League #53 preview

Justice League #53 kicks off the new big story arc and tie-in to the Death Nights: Death Metal event 'Doom Metal,' which DC says will directly impact the main series, and the publisher has released a preview of the issue on sale September 15.

"Nightwing's on a mission to free the Legion of Doom from Perpetua's clutches. But to do so, he'll need the help of none other than... Lex Luthor?!" reads DC's official description of the issue.

(Image credit: DC)

"The surprises are only just beginning, as Nightwing, Lex, and a new Justice League must fight their way through an Earth twisted by the Dark Multiverse. Titans will be tested, hearts will be broken, and blood will be spilled!"

Nightwing is in the process of having his memories and identity restored in DC's other concurrent event 'The Joker War.'

According to the publisher, and as depicted in the preview pages, 'Doom Metal' begins with Dick Grayson (in his original superhero identity Robin) discovering an assembled Justice League for the first time, years before he would become a Dick would become a member as Nightwing.

The 'Doom Metal' arc will also feature the first appearances of a Dark Multiverse Batman-Martian Manhunter mash-up Mindhunter, and Omega Knight - a "Frankenstein's Monster version of the Omega Titans" from 'Justice League: No Justice,' and what the publisher calls the "longtime-coming reunion of the Teen Titans: Nightwing, Cyborg, and Starfire, and more!"

Justice League #53 is written by Joshua Williamson, with art by Xermanico, colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr., lettering by Tom Napolitano, a cover by Liam Sharp and Dave Stewart, and a variant cover by Ian MacDonald.

Check out the preview pages in our gallery.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

