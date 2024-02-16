Developer of legendary CRPG thinks the team behind the beloved hit is gone forever, and that the company "will forever stay a one game studio"

The developer behind one of the best CRPGs of modern times is destined to become "a one-game studio," according to its final writer remaining at the company.

Yesterday, a report suggested that ZA/UM, the studio behind the beloved 2019 CRPG Disco Elysium, had canceled another unannounced project. This cancellation, the third since a difficult split between creative talent and studio ownership, is understood to have been over a standalone expansion to Disco Elysium. It's expected to lead to around 24 layoffs at the studio.

Now, in a new report by GLHF , Argo Tuulik, the last remaining writer remaining at the studio to have worked on Disco Elysium - himself in line to lose his job - says that he thinks ZA/UM "will forever stay a one-game studio." Tuulik says that "the individuals of ZA/UM, the cultural movement, have left the corporate body behind like the King Cobra slithering out of its dead skin."

Tuulik continues with little regard for the studio leadership, saying that "it's the people on top - the motherfuckers in sailing shoes and bowties - that fucked Harry, fucked Kim, [...] fucked Elysium, fucked you and me too. They are not artists, they are professional fuckers."

At the heart of ZA/UM's difficulties are allegations that shares in the studio were fraudulently purchased in order to acquire a majority stake in the company. Before it developed Disco Elysium, ZA/UM was a creative collective, but the new investment in the studio appears to have pushed for a far greater return than those creative foundations were built to provide. That's led to cancellations and departures across the studio, which appears to have gutted its creative soul. Tuulik's statement suggests that the creative force behind the game has moved on and may create together in the future under a new name, but that despite its incredible debut, the studio itself is likely to never produce another game.

Disco Elysium deserves its spot on our list of the best RPGs.