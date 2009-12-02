.detuned review

Popular

Want to freak the hell out of your friends after a late night out?

Pros

  • A unique idea
  • Allows for creativity
  • Totally freaky

Cons

  • Not really a game
  • Won't amuse everyone
  • Won't amuse for long

How do we explain .detuned? Well, for starters, it’s not really a game (bear this in mind, because we were reluctant to score it). In fact, .detuned is an abstract and surreal interactive experience from the PSN ‘demoscene’ which stars a man sitting in a chair while a creepy melody (or your own added tunes) plays in the background. How long this will entertain you will depend on your, er, recreational pursuits.

Pressing button combinations on the pad will make him dance around, his head morphing into balloons, elephants and demons, while the shoulder buttons warp the music. Like an Aphex Twin video, it feels hallucinogenic, hypnotising and disturbing. Watch this while eating cheese before bedtime for some very unsettling dreams…

Dec1, 2009

