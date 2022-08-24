Ahead of its early 2023 launch, we've just got a rather amazing cinematic Deliver Us Mars trailer as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana that's going to get you hyped for our journey to the Red Planet.

In the upcoming title from developer KeokeN Interactive, you play as Kathy Johanson who's en route to Mars as part of the Zephyr space shuttle crew. Their central goal is to go to Mars, and retrieve vessels known as ARKs. These huge ships contain vital colonization technology that's key to saving Earth and humanity's future with it.

These ARKs were stolen by the shadowy Outward organization some years earlier, and it just so happens Kathy's own father is also a part of said organization.

In the cinematic trailer for Deliver Us Mars released at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, we get a dramatic sneak peek at just some of the game's story beats, as well as a few snippets of the sort of gameplay you'd expect from the title.

More importantly, we get brief introductions to the crew of the Zephyr mission, who will play such critical roles in Johanson's adventure. Give it a watch yourself above.

Deliver Us Mars is launching on all major platforms - PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store - on February 22, 2023. You can wishlist Deliver Us Mars on Steam right now (opens in new tab) though.

