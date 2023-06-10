Asymmetric multiplayer horror and social deduction come together in Deceit 2, and as revealed during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel you can play the beta now by registering at deceit.gg.

Events take place in Milhaven Asylum, where a previous occult ritual left a dark legacy that has now been uncovered by a group known as Truth Seekers Anonymous. Between six and nine players have become trapped within the asylum, so they must work together to complete tasks and unravel the mystery so they can escape, but there's a catch – two of them have been Infected, and are trying to sabotage their efforts.

Infected players can activate Blood Altars around the map, and if they trigger enough of them then reality will break down and everyone will warp to The In-Between. In this parallel dimension the Infected gain significant powers, so innocent players need to avoid them while mind-bending horrors twist the landscape around them, until they can eventually return to real world again.

Outside of The In-Between, observation and deduction is the key to exposing the Infected within your ranks, and if you identify one then they can be attacked to initiate a banishing ritual that will drive them out. You need to be sure that your instincts are correct, however, as attacking an innocent player will only reduce the size of your squad and tip the odds further in the favor of the Infected.

Deceit 2 will be released later in 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, with crossplay support being targeted across all platforms. PC players can download and play the beta right now by visiting deceit.gg.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.