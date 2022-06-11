Deadly Premonition 2 is now available on Steam. Game director Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro and his stuffed monkey, Sharapova, appeared in a new trailer to announce the news during the Future Game Show Powered by Mana.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is both a prequel and a sequel to the 2010 cult-classic survival horror Deadly Premonition. In it, we follow FBI Agent Aaliyah Davis in present-day Boston as she begins a new investigation into a swath of series murders, and then venture back in time to guide a younger Special Agent York through the incident in the fictional town of Le Carre, Louisiana.

If you've never played a Deadly Premonition game before, you'll want to come for the murder mystery and stay for the eccentric characters and off-beat storytelling. Deadly Premonition 2 first launched on July 10, 2020 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and a release on other platforms has been long anticipated. Publisher Rising Star Games (a parent company of the Thunderful Group) teased the Deadly Premonition 2 PC port back in 2021, so it's great to see the horror adventure finally make the leap.

Deadly Premonition 2 was developed by Toybox Inc, in partnership with White Owls, and you won't need to wait to get your hands on it. As revealed during the Future Games Show, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is out right now on Steam, and you can find more information on the game – including pricing and recommended specs – on the Deadly Premonition 2 Steam Page.

Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is out now on PC and Nintendo Switch

