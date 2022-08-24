Dead Island 2 can be played by voice command via Amazon's Alexa

Turns out you can play Dead Island 2 with your voice using Amazon's Game Control device.

Newly-announced, Alexa Game Control (opens in new tab) does exactly what it says on the tin, utilizing Amazon's Alexa technology so that players can operate games and other software with only their voice. It turns out the first full game to be compatible with this new technology is in fact Dead Island 2.

"Go beyond the game by connecting with everything Alexa has to offer – no extra devices required," the Amazon listing for the new tech reads. "Control your smart lights to set the mood for your game, set a timer to pull yourself out of the game when essential, and even place a food order through Alexa without stopping your game. All the power of Alexa within your favorite games, starting with Dead Island 2."

However, you don't actually need an Amazon Alexa device to use the new tech, nor do you need an active Amazon Prime membership. Alexa Game Control is built into the very games you're playing, so that when you're playing Dead Island 2 on PC or Xbox devices, you can activate the voice commands simply by activating either the Push to Talk or Voice Commands mode.

There's no word yet on whether Alexa Game Control could launch for PS5 players, Dead Island 2 or otherwise. Although Dead Island 2 is only the first confirmed game to be compatible with Alexa Game Control, here's hoping we see more new games take advantage of this new accessibility feature at some point in the near future.

As for Dead Island 2, the long-dormant game resurfaced yesterday at the Gamescom Opening Night Live ceremony with a February 3, 2023 release date on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, exclusively for new-gen consoles.

Head over to our full Dead Island 2 preview to see what we made of our hands-on time with the new game.