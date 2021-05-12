DC's big new horror comic The Nice House on the Lake boasts over 100k pre-orders

James Tynion IV's upcoming horror comic with Alvaro Matinez Bueno, The Nice House on the Lake, is a book that'll have its share of surprises - and as Tynion has learned, those surprises are not just in the book but also in the real world.

"Just got official word… The Nice House on the Lake is my highest selling creator owned launch yet!" Tynion tweets . "On behalf of Alvaro Martinez Bueno, myself, and all of the Nice House team... THANK YOU ALL SO FREAKING MUCH FOR SUPPORTING THIS BOOK!!!!!"

(Image credit: Alvaro Matinez Bueno (DC))

Tynion's tweet came just after the deadline for comic book shops to pre-order The Nice House on the Lake #1, which means it wouldn't account for re-orders, possible reprints, and digital sales once the book goes on sale June 1.

But just how "freaking" big are these pre-order sales Tynion is reacting to? While Newsarama couldn't get specifics, we have confirmed that it would be over 100,000 copies - that being the number of pre-orders for Tynion's last major creator-owned launch The Department of Truth #1, which ended up going back for four additional printings.

The Nice House on the Lake is an Agatha Christie-style horror story for DC's 'adults only' Black Label imprint. The owner of the titular house is Walter, a mysterious man some people know - but no one knows him all that well. Out of the blue, he invites various people he's met over the course of his life for a weeklong getaway at his beautiful, secluded lake house. That sounds like a real vacation - even if you have to put up with an odd eccentricity from Walter here and there, right? That's, apparently, when the horror begins.

As for the surprise inside The Nice House on the Lake #1 we hinted at before? Tynion says it's a big twist he hopes won't be spoiled.

"There's a twist to the ending of the first issue," wrote in his most recent newsletter. "A twist you are not going to want spoiled, to feel the full impact of it all. So I recommend getting in on this one early."

The Nice House on the Lake #1 (of 12) goes on sale June 1.

