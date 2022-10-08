DC Universe Infinite adds graphic novels and offers upgraded Ultra tier

DC is making changes to its subscription-based comics-reading app, DC Universe Infinite. Starting Monday, the app will add graphic novels and MAD Magazine titles to the database for all subscribers, and it will also launch the new Ultra tier, which offers additional perks - including earlier access to new releases.

Subscribers who sign up for the Ultra tier will have access to new comics one month after physical release, versus the current tier which allows access after six months. Plus, Ultra subscribers will receive one free physical comic book when they subscribe, upgrade, or renew their membership, starting with an exclusive softcover version of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition featuring cover art by Ivan Reis, seen here.

"We're excited to introduce the industry leading one-month windowing of digital comics with DC Universe Infinite's Ultra tier," says DC senior vice president and general manager Anne DePies.

"This new offering is part of DC’s vision of being everywhere our fans are – online and at comic shops. With a shorter digital release window, fans can enjoy our fantastic new stories, including Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, anywhere, anytime - while continuing to find the latest issues at comic shops."

Beginning in mid-November, Ultra subscribers can also access more than 5 thousand titles from Vertigo, DC Black Label, and DC Collected Editions.

The DC Universe Infinite Ultra tier will be available Monday for a limited-time introductory price of $99.99 USD a year in the US, $119.99 CAN in Canada, $134.99 AUD in Australia, $134.99 NZD in New Zealand and £72.99 BPS in the U.K., plus applicable taxes. This pricing is available until November 28 and will remain valid as long as users' Ultra Annual subscription is in good standing and hasn't been canceled.

Additionally, current DC Universe Infinite subscribers upgrade monthly and annual subscriptions to Ultra. Current annual members who upgrade will be provided a pro-rated refund for the time left on their account, and will then be charged the new price for an Ultra subscription. Their new annual subscription date will start the day they upgrade to Ultra.

