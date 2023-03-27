Darkest Dungeon meets XCOM in this tactical survival RPG coming to PC next month

Some games stick to one genre and do it very well, while others aim to challenge and entertain with a whole host of different elements mixed in.

Shardpunk: Verminfall is very much the latter, offering the kind of turn-based tactical strategy that will be familiar to anyone who's played XCOM with the same gruelling struggle for survival seen in Darkest Dungeon. Add to this A Plague Tale's relentless vermin horde, and you've got an indie adventure that looks well worth your time.

As you've probably guessed, you're in for a tough time in Shardpunk: Verminfall. From the off, the city has already been overrun by an army of mutated rats, and you must lead your crew to safety, saving as many as you can while scavenging for resources and fending off the vermin horde.

Each member of your team has unique abilities, equipment, and shortcomings and fights using a range of steampunk weaponry and tech. When not battling rats the size of humans, you'll spend your time in the bunker crafting items, upgrading your equipment, doling out food and medical supplies, and trying to manage everyone's stress levels. "From battle tactics to the most difficult decisions on who should receive the last medpack or rations, you'll need to take charge and (hopefully) live with its consequences," says the game's Steam page.

It all sounds very impressive, even more so when you consider it's by a solo developer, Slawomir Bryk. A big fan of turn-based games, Bryk decided to turn his passion into a full-time job. "I have put a lot of time, effort and passion into this game, and I can't wait for players to experience the dark and gritty world of Shardpunk: Verminfall," he says.

Shardpunk: Verminfall launches on PC next month on April 13. To keep up to date with the game's development, you can give its creator a follow on Twitter (opens in new tab) or try it out for yourself by downloading the demo on Steam (opens in new tab).

