Dark forces converge on Kasa and Adam in the final season of Breaklands

What would the world be like if everyone had super powers? Pretty damn messy, it turns out, if Breaklands is anything to go by. The hit post-apocalyptic series – described as being, "Mad Max meets Akira" – is returning for a third and final season next week, and we've got an exclusive preview of the new issue.

For those not yet up to speed with the series, the story is set 150 years after an event known as The Break. This is the point where humanity developed psychic powers en masse - and ended civilisation as we know it. Everyone now living has powers of some kind. Many of these are fairly minor, but some are devastatingly powerful - or even world-changing.

(Image credit: Comixology Originals)

Kasa Fain seemed to be the exception to all this. When we met her back at the start of season 1, she didn't appear to have any powers. Season 2 revealed, however, that she is a Null - a being able to shut off the powers of those around her. This came in handy while fighting the God King Rask, but she was left unconscious and badly weakened.

Her younger brother Adam, meanwhile, might just be the Prime - someone with near godlike powers. At the end of Season 2, he was rescued by the elderly warrior Gargarin and now the two are on a trip to the semi-mythical Shining City. But will Adam's powers make him an even bigger threat than Rask?

Breaklands was created by writer Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) and artist Tyasetta. The new season begins with #11 and is published digitally by Comixology Originals on April 11.

Take a look at our exclusive preview of the new issue below...

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Comixology Originals) (Image credit: Comixology Originals) (Image credit: Comixology Originals) (Image credit: Comixology Originals) (Image credit: Comixology Originals) (Image credit: Comixology Originals)

Kasa Fain isn't the only hero seemingly without powers in comics, you know.