Daniel Radcliffe doesn't have any involvement with HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series – and he's more than fine with that.

"My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere," Radcliffe told Comicbook.com.

Radcliffe played The Boy Who Lived in eight films beginning in 2001 and ending in 2011. The film franchise launched the already successful book series into a billion-dollar global phenomenon – with Radcliffe even lending his likeness to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Studios Orlando theme park.

"So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

HBO announced the series earlier this year, stating that it will be a "a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling." The series, much like the films, is expected to run for over 10 years, and will premiere sometime in 2025/2026.

Radcliffe has well moved on, starring in a wide variety of projects from horror films to A24 comedy-dramas. The actor earned praise and numerous accolades for his portrayal of parody singer Weird Al Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He can be next seen in dystopian anthology comedy series Miracle Workers on TBS.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming in 2023 and beyond.