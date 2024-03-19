Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is a delightfully cute and nightmarishly violent comic expansion of the roguelike's world

As we announced last week, a new range of comics is on the way based on the breakout roguelike game, Cult of the Lamb. The first release is an original graphic novel which expands and explores the title's mythology. Published by Oni Press in association with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is written by Alex Paknadel, and drawn by Troy Little. It's in the middle of a Kickstarter campaign right now, with a range of different editions available to pre-order.

Cult of the Lamb is simultaneously one of the cutest and darkest games we've seen in a minute, and its background and lush aesthetic make it ripe for deeper exploration. The First Verse follows the titular Lamb plus new character Nana as they fight back against the theocratic Old Faith and build their own cult.

Newsarama sat down with Alex and Troy to find out more about the new book and the future of Cult of the Lamb comics...

(Image credit: Oni Press)

Newsarama: What can you tease about the plot for Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse?

Alex Paknadel: I can tell you that it hews pretty closely to the game, so it's about a resurrected, sacrificed Lamb charged by a supernatural entity with starting a cult in its name and overthrowing a theocratic dictatorship in the process. Nice, light, fluffy stuff.

Troy Little: The cutest little nightmare you can imagine.

Tell us about the characters... Who do we follow in the series?

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alex: The central protagonist is the Lamb themselves, who was sacrificed by the followers of the tyrannical Old Faith to prevent a prophecy from being fulfilled. Brought back to life by the mysterious One Who Waits, the Lamb now has to battle the deadly acolytes of the Old Faith - including its frighteningly powerful Bishops - in order to establish a cult in their new master's name.

The secondary protagonist is a character designed for the comic. Their name is Nana, and they're a follower of the Lamb - one of the first, in fact. In many ways we follow the events of the story through Nana's eyes. They know the Lamb before the cult begins to turn into its own orthodoxy - its own sort of Old Faith - so they're uniquely positioned to see tragedy unfold.

Troy: My contribution to this was when I was asked what animal the first Follower should be. I voted for bunny.

(Image credit: Oni Press)

How did you both get involved with this series?

Alex: I was approached by Oni's Publisher Hunter Gorinson at New York Comic Con last year. I was completely unfamiliar with the game, but Devolver sent me a copy and I was instantly hooked. I just so happened to be conducting a deep dive into sacrifice and scapegoating for another project, so it aligned with my interests perfectly. It helps that the game is super fun, but it's so beautifully constructed and thought through, as well. I love stepping into a complete world like that.

Troy: I was portal deep into the multiverse of Rick & Morty when my editor Bess Pallares brought up the possibility of jumping on as artist for the Cult of the Lamb series. Having only a passing familiarity with the project, I took a deep dive in and played through the game. The look and vibe of the game really resonates with me, I just love the contrast and how dark it goes. Absolutely in my wheelhouse, so yes - I was very much onboard after that.

(Image credit: Oni Press)

How has it been developing/expanding the series' mythology for the comic? Was it a case of filling in the gaps in established lore, or did you have lots of freedom?

Alex: There were guardrails, of course, but the Devolver Digital and Massive Monster guys have given us an extraordinary amount of creative latitude as far as the book's concerned. We're following the plot of the game fairly closely, but all the crunchy character work - the actual motivations and desires of the creatures you see in the game - is down to us. The Lamb gets to speak for themselves in our book. The heretics have their reasons for following the Old Faith.

Troy: It's a real blast for me to be the first to take this expanded narrative of the Lamb and bring them to life on the page. It's not just a walk through of the game, it's so much more. Alex has done an outstanding job - I'm totally invested in the plight of this forsaken creature. Fans of the game are going to revel in this dark tragedy dressed in lambskin.

Cult of the Lamb exists somewhere on the axis of "cute" and "deranged" which is a fun but tricky tone to balance! How do you make sure that you get it right?

Alex: I felt like I had permission to let the cute elements speak for themselves and really cook on my own terms.

Troy: I have a history of drawing iconic and cute characters with The Powerpuff Girls and my time on Rick & Morty have both my feet fully planted in the deranged department. Frankly, I'm pretty well placed to walk the knife's edge and illustrate this book. Well done, casting department!

(Image credit: Oni Press)

How has it been working together on this book?

Alex: Troy is elevating absolutely every panel to stratospheric heights. I had no idea how the imagery was going to translate to the page, and in less capable hands I'm sure it would have felt like a pale imitation of the game. Troy is a master craftsperson, however, so the book is very much its own (beautiful) animal. I'm being utterly sincere when I tell you every panel is a painting, and you can quote me on that.

Troy: I'm going to quote you on that.

How closely have you been working with Devolver Digital and Massive Monster on the series?

Alex: We've been working very closely with them, but they're not looking over our shoulders. They have final approval over everything, which is as it should be, but they're in no way looking to micromanage us or dictate how the story we want to tell should unfold. It's all been astonishingly friendly and collegiate, and I hope Devolver Digital and Massive Monster are as proud of the book as we are.

Troy: The great thing about the feedback I've got on the art is this: they know what they are looking for and can communicate it clearly. For me, it's made it easy to slip into their headspace and deliver what I hope is on target. It's a bit of a dance in the beginning, but when you finally click and the trust falls in place, it's a wonderful thing.

(Image credit: Oni Press)

What are your hopes for this first run of Cult of the Lamb comics?

Alex: First and foremost, I hope the fans of the game see a Lamb and a world they recognize. I hope my Lamb is their Lamb. Secondly, I hope the book enhances fans' enjoyment of the game. With that added context, I think the gameplay will become an even more emotionally rewarding experience. Finally, I hope it does well enough that we get to make more, because I am having the time of my life with these characters and this setting.

Troy: Everything Alex just said. We want to take the game you love and add layers to it, like a companion piece. I'd like to think it's also a strong stand alone story for those who haven't (yet!) played the game. The charm of the style instantly grabs you and the story puts its hooks in deep. Before you know it, you're part of the Cult.

The Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is published by Oni Press. The pre-order Kickstarter campaign is live now. The campaign runs through April 11. All items included in the campaign will be fulfilled to backers in December 2024.

Check out our list of the best roguelike games to get a peek at the some of the most fun you can have, whether you're on your own or with a friend.