Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse is a "cute, yet horrifying" graphic novel based on the popular roguelike

A new range of comics based on roguelike game Cult of the Lamb is on the way from Oni Press in association with publisher Devolver Digital and developer Massive Monster. The initial release, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse, is a graphic novel designed to expand the mythology of the game. It's written by All Against All and Red Goblin's Alex Paknadel and drawn by Rick & Morty's Troy Little.

In the Cult of the Lamb players take the role of Lamb, a supernaturally resurrected preacher who must recruit new followers to their religious cult. The graphic novel follows this, while also introducing Nana, a character developed specifically for the book.

"First and foremost, I hope the fans of the game see a Lamb and a world they recognize," Alex Paknadel said exclusively to Newsarama. "I hope my Lamb is their Lamb. Secondly, I hope the book enhances fans' enjoyment of the game. With that added context, I think the gameplay will become an even more emotionally rewarding experience."

Check out a couple of covers for The First Verse in the gallery below by (from left to right) Troy Little and Juan Gedeon.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

"Cult of the Lamb is one of the most creatively energizing concepts to emerge from the world of video games in recent years - thanks in all arenas to the hard work and exceptional vision of Devolver Digital," said Oni Press's president, Hunter Gorinson. "It's little surprise that Cult of the Lamb has found many millions of ardent followers around the globe, and both Oni Press and our creators are committed to serving Lamb's dark justice with a graphic novel extrapolation that will both enrapture longtime fans and introduce a new legion of readers to this darkly hilarious and compellingly entertaining world."

"Cult of the Lamb has been an amazing success since launch, expertly tapping into the cultural zeitgeist that has seen fandom for cute, yet horrifying, content go next level," said Devolver Digital's head of global licensing and partnerships Fée Heyer. "We're over the moon to now partner with Oni Press to create comic books and graphic novels for Cult of the Lamb fans and we're not even embarrassed to admit we're a little starstruck that Alex Paknadel and Troy Little are the incredible talents behind them."

(Image credit: Oni Press)

The graphic novel will be available as an Oni Premium Direct pre-order campaign on Kickstarter in various different editions. Some of the options available to backers include:

An exclusive softcover edition with cover art from Troy Little

An exclusive hardcover edition with cover art by Juan Gedeon

The book as four single issues with interlocking cover art by Troy Little, printed on high-quality cardstock with a UV spotgloss

One of four extremely limited Heretic Editions, featuring the complete series embellished with alternating "demonic" foil and featuring new cover art by Cult of the Lamb key artist and character designer Carles Dalmau

Limited edition merch will also be available, including ringspun t-shirts and patches from Holy Mountain Printing, blotter paper posters and giclée art prints, sketches and art pages by Troy Little, and - especially for wannabe members of Lamb's cult - devotional candles and match sets.

The Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse pre-order campaign is live now, with Day One discounts for backers who place their order in the first 24 hours. The campaign runs through April 11. All items included in the campaign will be fulfilled to backers in December 2024.

Check out our list of the best roguelike games to get a peek at the some of the most fun you can have, whether you're on your own or with a friend.