Conan the Barbarian faces an invading army - but first, some snogging

Titan Comics relaunched the adventures of Robert E. Howard's Cimmerian warrior Conan the Barbarian last year with an excellent new series written by Jim Zub (who we interviewed at the time, check it out here). The first arc has wrapped up now, but the saga continues in the pages of the monthly comic.

Conan has enjoyed and endured recent adventures on the high seas with the fearsome pirate queen Belit, but he will soon be compelled to return to his homeland - if he survives January 31's issue #7 that is!

We've got an inkling that he will of course, because we've got an exclusive preview of covers and pages from the issue after that, February's #8, right here. In the gallery below you'll find Ashleigh Izienicki's main cover, Patch Zircher's Cover B, and Cover C from Greg Broadmore.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Titan's official synopsis for the new issue reads:

"BEYOND FLESH. BEYOND DEATH. BEYOND TIME.

Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?"

Here's a selection of inked pages by Doug Braithwaite, which see Conan engage in his two favorite activities: fighting and fondling.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

Conan the Barbarian #8 is published on February 21 by Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures. It's written by Jim Zub, drawn by Doug Braithwaite, and colored by Diego Rodriguez.

If you've not yet caught up on the epic fantasy saga then you can read the first four issues and Free Comic Book Day 2023 special in a new trade paperback, Conan the Barbarian: Bound In Black Stone, that publishes on February 7.

