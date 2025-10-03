"Non-believers will be re-educated" in a new Cult of the Lamb story that puts a schism between the Lamb and their flock
Stylishly sinister roguelike game Cult of the Lamb made waves thanks to its balance of creepy story and cute aesthetics, a combo that makes it perfect for adaptation into other visual media. True to form, Oni Press is bringing Cult of the Lamb back to comics with a new one-shot that tells of a schism between the Lamb and their flock in which "non-believers will be re-educated."
Written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Troy Little, Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special will tell the tale of the Lamb's first challenge for leadership of their own cult.
We've got an early preview of interior pages from Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special as well as covers for the one-shot by interior artist Troy Little and fan-favorite painter Peach Momoko.
Check it out:
"In the aftermath of their first and closest follower's sacrifice, Lamb continues their bloody quest to defeat the Bishops of the Old Faith, but they lack the conviction to tend to their growing flock back at the cult," reads Oni's official description of Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1.
"More potential followers are rescued by the day, but with no one to indoctrinate them, Lamb’s power stagnates and The One Who Waits becomes weary of his earthly vessel's resistance to the full power and responsibility of the Red Crown. When famine strikes the cult, a challenger to Lamb's mantle emerges, and a new struggle begins . . ."
Cult of the Lamb: Schism Special #1 goes on sale October 19. While we wait, check out our picks for the 25 best roguelike games you can play right now.
