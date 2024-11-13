50 years after it began, iconic sci-fi comic Metal Hurlant is back with Hawkeye writer Matt Fraction and a host of big name comic creators

The classic French sci-fi anthology Metal Hurlant is coming back in 2025 – and it's bringing a huge roster of comics talent with it.

The horror, fantasy, and SF anthology, which was originally devised by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky and artists Mœbius, Jean-Pierre Dionnet, and Philippe Druillet, was a ground-breaking title that proved hugely influential on a generation of comics creators and filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve.

Now Metal Hurlant is being revived by publisher Humanoids as a quarterly anthology. Each issue will be "a massive 272+ page literary experience," full of new stories along with classic tales selected from the archive.

We have an exclusive preview of one of the new stories from the first issue. 'In Every Dream Home a Heartache' is written by Hawkeye writer and Sex Criminals co-creator Matt Fraction and illustrated by Afif Khaled. You can check out several completed pages in the gallery below.

As well as the stories, each issue will include bonus editorial features and interviews with genre greats including the likes of Alan Moore, William Gibson, Ted Chiang, and the aforementioned Denis Villeneuve.

Check out a list of just some of the stories and creators taking part in the first year of the new Metal Hurlant:

'Clean and Clear' by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Jacob Edgar

'The Rite' by Elie Huault

'Peppermint Wendy' by Miran Kim

'Retrograde' by writer Karla Pacheco and artist Sagar Fornies

'Soldiers of Light' by Simon Roy

'The Laws of Physics' by Matthew Sheean

'Hot Ground' by cartoonists Shofela 'Shof' & Shobo Coker

'Red Planet Tomatoes” by James Stokoe

'A New Dawn' by writer Jake Thomas and artist Jorg de Vos

'Nightmare Motel' by Elene Usdin

'The Naked King' by writer Fabien Vehlmann and artist Lionel "Alfred" Papagalli

'Alter' by writer Mark Waid and artist Jean-Michel Ponzio

"Metal Hurlant's ongoing mission is to enthrall readers, explore new paths, and publish bold and transgressive storytellers," said Humanoids publisher Fabrice Giger in a statement about the new series. "The vast majority of the material in Metal Hurlant will be original, but bringing archival content – such as Mœbius' short stories – back into print allows us to introduce some of the most iconic comics creators of all time to a new generation. Our intention is to curate the reading experience with gems from Metal Hurlant's storied past in France, alongside insightful cultural reportage and new, complete stories by contemporary masters."

The series will be funded via Kickstarter – and the link to pledge is open now, with a range of tantalizing rewards on offer including a special hardcover edition of Mœbius's classic tale 'Arzach,' posterzines, a cover portfolio featuring eight prints of vintage Metal Hurlant covers, and more.

The new Metal Hurlant #1 will be published by Humanoids in Spring 2025 – 50 years after the series began – and will be available in comic shops and bookstores, as well as via Kickstarter.

