Classic Armored Core kits are being reprinted in 2024, and you can pre-order them now

We're getting some reissued Armored Core kits soon, and the even better news is that they're currently on sale.

Thanks to a savvy Reddit user, we now know that Armored Core kit creator Kotobukiya is in the process of reprinting some classic models that are set to release early next year. If you head on over to figure retail store Hobbylink Japan, you can see some of the kits Kotobukiya plans to release soon.

First up, we've got AC-001 Mirage C01-GAEA . This kit is set to ship out in January 2024 and would usually cost you $31.37/£20.95, however you can currently pre-order it for $26.67/£24.64. This particular model comes from FromSoftware's Armored Core Nexus game and was originally manufactured back in 2005. When assembled, this figure will stand at approximately 16cm, so a little smaller than the actual mechs in the games.

Next, you can pre-order White Glint from Armored Core: For Answer. Just like the model above, White Glint is also on sale for $47.72/£37.49 down from $56.14/£44.10, and also stands at around 16cm tall. You'll have to wait just a little longer for this one to ship though as it isn't expected until February 2024.

You may recognize this last model from Armored Core: Verdict Day, the CO3 Malicious R.I.P./M - the Blue Magnolia version. This one is going to take even longer to ship and isn't expected until March 2024. The good news though, is that once again it's on sale meaning you'll only have to pay $54.74/£43 instead of $64.40/£50.59.

If you do decide to pre-order any of these Armored Core models, you'll at least have something to keep you busy while you wait for them to ship as Armored Core 6 is set to release on August 25, 2023. For all those Armored Core megafans out there, you can also pre-order the Armored Core 6 Collector's Edition which will give you your very own mech - the only problem is that it'll cost you $230.