Citadel renewed for season 2 at Amazon Prime Video

Citadel is coming back for season 2 on Amazon's Prime Video streamer. The spy thriller, executive produced by the Russo brothers and starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has had some strong early viewership, according to Amazon.

Per the streamer, Citadel is Prime Video's most-watched new original series outside of the United States, and comes in at the fourth most-watched globally. You'll be able to watch all of season 1 from May 26.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video."

Amid the news of the renewal, the streamer has also confirmed that the first episode of season 1 will be made available for anyone to watch on Prime Video and ad-supported Amazon Freevee for a limited time. In the US, you'll be able to watch the first episode on Amazon Freevee beginning May 26. Internationally, the first episode will be available on Prime Video without a subscription from May 26-28.

Joe Russo will direct all of Citadel season 2 with David Weil back as showrunner. "AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon," Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement. "The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera."

While Citadel might call to mind all things 007, our reviewer found that, rather than Madden being the obvious pick for the next James Bond, Chopra Jonas is instead the natural pick. "But while it may feel like a Bond audition for the Game of Thrones star, it’s really one for Chopra Jonas," reads our review. "Her easy charisma oozes Bond-like energy too, which only sizzles more as her dynamic with Madden's Mason takes center stage."

