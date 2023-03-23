Castle Craft has debuted with a world premiere that shows all the thought and complex consideration that goes into building a great fortress - and just satisfying it is to see hordes of enemies fail to break their way inside.



As revealed in the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, Castle Craft is the upcoming base-building game wherein players are tasked by the local king to build the kinds of fortified defences that Lord of the Rings would get envious over - and with good reason, considering the trailer shows hordes of undead marching towards you.

But this is clearly a little more nuanced than a locked door and a "no trespassers" sign on the front lawn. The trailer shows both massive castles - seemingly fully destructible - as well as a character building a simple stone bunker that could probably just about keep out a nosy neighbour, so clearly players are going to have a good degree of freedom in how they choose to construct their castles accordingly. The grandest forts we've seen so far are massive citadels with mechanized turrets and rotating traps by the door.



And all of that is clearly going to be necessary, as by all accounts the enemies aren't slacking. Not only have we seen hordes of skeletons with siege towers and giants hurling boulders, but as mentioned, they seem to be able to tear down your castles as effectively as you can throw them up - and the game's Steam page reveals they'll be evolving, mutating and adapting to your specific strategies, so make sure you keep your tactics fluid!



Castle Craft has been announced for 2023 from developers Twin Earth.

