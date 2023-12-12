Can't wait for the new game from the Dead Cells devs? This stunning 2D action roguelike is giving me similar vibes and has been a hit with fans

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin is set to deliver another helping of lightning-fast battles and breathtaking visuals next year with its new game Windblown, and if you simply cannot wait, fear not, as this stunning 2D action roguelike is here to fill the void.

Set in a modern fantasy world, Astral Ascent sees you take on the role of one of four heroes, each with their own unique weapons and customizable spells. Ayla, for instance, strikes swiftly with twin daggers, while Octave conjures magical firearms to eliminate foes.

Combat in Astral Ascent is fast-paced and designed to "test your skills and your reactivity" as you battle your way through its vibrant and hand-crafted pixel art world. As well as a host of regular enemies, this place is home to no less than 12 ferocious bosses hoping to bring your current run to a rather abrupt and unceremonious end. Fortunately, if the going gets too tough, you can also enlist the aid of a friend, thanks to local and online co-op modes.

Beneath the challenging enemy encounters, developer Hibernian Workshop also promises a rich narrative. "Astral Ascent is a rogue-lite infused with narration, reads the game's Steam page. "Replayability is part of our story which will be unraveled piece by piece. As you get stronger, you will discover more about the characters, their motivations, and the secrets of the world they're trapped in."

The game has so far been a very big hit with Steam players, so much so that it's managed to achieve a "very positive" overall rating on the platform, and recent reviews have, by and large, been "overwhelmingly positive."

One reviewer describes it as an "absolutely phenomenal side-scrolling platforming roguelite, evoking the intensity of Dead Cells but taken to a whole new level." Another says it has "perhaps the most fluid feeling combat the genre can offer with the animations and art polished to the extreme."

Astral Ascent is available now on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch as well as PC, and you can see it in action in the trailer below.

