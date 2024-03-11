After 2 years, this vampire anime based on one of our favorite manga is getting the second season it deserves

Call of the Night has been renewed for a second season.

A teaser trailer was released for the new season, which bears the tagline: "The night isn't over yet." According to Crunchyroll, Tomoyuki Itamura will return to direct season 2 – which stars Sora Amamiya and Gen Sato.

The manga, created by Kotoyama, follows Ko Yamori, who, unable to sleep or feel satisfied during the day, begins to wander the streets at night. One night, Ko encounters a girl named Nazuna Nanakusa, a vampire who introduces Ko to the wonderful world of being a night-walker. Ko wants to become a vampire, too, but he must fall in love with Nazuna in order to be transformed. The ongoing series first hit shelves in 2019, with the latest edition being released later this month.

The series adaptation was created by Japanese animation studio Liden films and premiered in July 2022, with each episode written by Michiko Yokote (The Dreaming Boy is a Realist, Bright: Samurai Soul).

Per the extremely fun synopsis from publisher Viz Media: "Is it just the delicious taste of his blood that makes her meet him night after night for late-night adventures, conversation and... naps? Or something else? Then, when a cute girl from Ko’s past shows up and competes for his attention, his budding relationship with the undead is put to the test!"

Call of the Night season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best anime shows you should be watching right now.