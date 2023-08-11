I wasn't expecting to like the Call of Duty board game, but boy was I wrong

If we're being honest, I wasn't expecting to like the Call of Duty board game. I was intrigued to see how it'd turn out, yes, but I didn't think it'd be for me. Actually, I couldn't figure out how it could even translate its inspiration's manic deathmatches.

Dear reader, I was wrong. The Call of Duty board game (which you can find on Kickstarter) is… well, surprisingly good. Even if you're not a CoD fan and prefer to settle down with the best board games instead of trying to raise your K/D ratio online, it'll probably jive with you; the challenge of trying to outmanoeuvre and outthink your opponent is a delicious one.

Certain death

Making good use of cover and sight-lines is crucial (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

If you charge straight into battle with the Call of Duty board game, you're going to die. Although that's not as much of a setback as it obviously would be in real life (you'll spawn onto the field again next turn), it's a guaranteed way to hand your enemy points. Keep that up and you'll quickly get left in the dust.

Instead, this version of CoD rewards cunning. Just like in the video game, constantly moving to outflank your opponent is key - but you've also got to second-guess what they'll be doing next. This leaves us with a surprisingly tense battle of wits.

I was all-in on turn two

That anxiety is ratcheted up a notch by having to pre-plan the four moves you get each turn. No matter whether you'll be darting between cover, aiming down your gun's sights, or hurling a grenade, you'll decide it all on a mini-map behind what looks like a Dungeon Master screen from the best tabletop RPGs. These decisions are locked in once you've made them, and everyone will play their moves simultaneously one after the other, so you better hope you're not sauntering into your rival's trap.

It's edge-of-your-seat stuff. Wading through countless variables to determine what your enemy will do next is genuinely engrossing, and I was all-in on turn two of my preview.

Added firepower

You've always got to think about what your opponent is going to do next (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

When Call of Duty: The Board Game was teased earlier this year, I imagined it being something like Warhammer - the kind of thing where you move a squad of models at will across the map.

It isn't.

Instead, it has more in common with board games for adults like Pandemic - there are predefined nodes scattered across the board that you'll traverse. Even though this might feel disappointingly prescriptive at first, it actually allows for CoD's master stroke. You see, each node is connected by a colored line, and these show line of sight. If your character moves across another's line of sight, combat begins and your chance of kicking the bucket skyrockets.

A lot more cerebral than I'd anticipated

This is why planning your moves in secret and then acting them out at the same time is so effective. Perhaps your opponent will have settled in to aim down the barrel of their gun, convinced you're about to round a corner and enter their line of sight (at which point they'll get a bonus in the shooting phase). Maybe you've scurried off in the opposite direction, allowing you to catch them unawares. You might even have set a landmine in secret, hoping to goad them into following you. Essentially? It's a brain-melter, and very satisfying if your plan pays off.

Gunfights are just as nerve-wracking. When combat occurs, both players choose an ability card from their hand (like a headshot for added accuracy) and then decide which dice from their dice pool they want to use. There are three kinds to choose from, each with their pros and cons: you can use defensive dice to reduce incoming attacks, accuracy dice to improve your aim, and damage dice that boost your firepower. What you settle for may mean the difference between winning and being turned into a pin cushion. For example, I only just managed to avoid being killed in my first shootout - where I was caught in the open as I ran to a better vantage point - because I went all in on defence.

Planning your moves behind a screen is oddly reminiscent of Battleships (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

In short, the Call of Duty board game is a lot more cerebral than I'd anticipated. It's not the run-and-gunner I'd been expecting, and takes a thoughtful approach not unlike the Apex Legends board game that'll go down very well with competitive players. It's the sort of endlessly replayable strategy game I can see being played at tournaments.

That's just scratching the surface, too; I've not even had time to discuss weapon mods, character abilities, or a host of other things that make Call of Duty: The Board Game tick. However, I'm pretty sure it should be on your radar regardless. This could be special.

For something to keep you busy until this arrives, check out these board games for 2 players or our Disney Lorcana first impressions.