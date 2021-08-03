Blizzard has two new leaders as president J. Allen Brack leaves the company

Blizzard has announced changes to its leadership team, with current president J. Allen Brack leaving the company.

In a post on the Blizzard website, it's been confirmed that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will now be co-leaders at the studio. Oneal is well known for her work at Vicarious Visions before it merged with Blizzard earlier this year and she took on the title of executive vice president of development at the company. Ybarra made his name at Xbox, where he worked for 20 years before joining Blizzard as an executive vice president and general manager of platform and technology in 2019.

The post says: "Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust."

It's been confirmed in a separate Activision Blizzard press release that J. Allen Brack is "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities".

In the Activision Blizzard lawsuit that saw the Department of Fair Employment and Housing launch legal action against Activision Blizzard regarding allegations of a culture of sexual harassment, as well as discrimination "against female employees in terms and conditions of employment, including compensation, assignment, promotion, termination, constructive discharge, and retaliation", J. Allen Brack is referenced as one of the executives who heard "numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation".

In a statement as part of the announcement, Brack said: "I am confident that Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra will provide the leadership Blizzard needs to realize its full potential and will accelerate the pace of change. I anticipate they will do so with passion and enthusiasm and that they can be trusted to lead with the highest levels of integrity and commitment to the components of our culture that make Blizzard so special.”