Best & Worst: Movie Spies

Arguably the best of the Bonds (ducks from rock-throwing onslaught), not least because Roger Moore here has to face the metal-mouthed menace that is Jaws. Almost twice his size, we’re sure this is the foe that’s gonna get Bond at last. But 007 turns out to be a little thicker in the neck than Jaws’ last adversary, and a fleet-footed expert in unattainability.

Also, this is the Bond that has the Lotus Esprit sub, and Stromberg’s awesome water-base Atlantis.