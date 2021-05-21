Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories to commemorate Riverdale like a family album

The best of Archie Comics will be collected all under one roof - err, cover - in an upcoming 700+ page special coming this fall.

The Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories will commemorate the good times in Riverdale and the surrounding area, and do so in a unique format: one story from each year Archie Comics has been in business, going all the way back to Archie Andrews' debut in 1941. Think of it as snapshots of the best story each year, from 1941 to 2021.

(Image credit: Harry Lucey (Archie Comics))

So how did they decide on which stories to include? An Archie Comics spokesperson says the 80 stores were chosen by polling fans and Archie comic creators from its 80-year history to get a definitive year-by-year sampling of the company's comics. Stay tuned for a full list of the stories closer to the August 25 release date.

In addition to this 'best of' collection, Archie Comics have promised to include some special, 'behind the scenes' anecdotes about the creation of the Archie family of characters over the years.

The throwback spirit of Archie Comics isn't just on the page (or on the screen in CW's Riverdale), but also behind the scenes. The New York-based company is the largest, and longest-running family-owned company in comics, with some of the descendants of its early 20th century founders John L. Goldwater, Louis Siilberkleit, and Maurice Coyne continuing to run it to this day.

The Best of Archie Comics: 80 Years, 80 Stories goes on sale on August 25 in comic shops and digital platforms, and then September 14 in bookstores and online book sellers.

If you're reading digitally, check out our list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.