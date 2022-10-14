Batman vs. the Time Masters in Flashpoint Beyond #6

To save his father's life, Batman goes toe-to-toe with Rip Hunter and Corky Baxter, two of the Time Masters, in Flashpoint Beyond #6.

Written by Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, and Jeremy Adams, drawn by Xermánico, Mikel Janín, and Gary Frank, colored by Romulo Fajardo Jr., Jordie Bellaire, and Brad Anderson, and lettered by Rob Leigh, Flashpoint Beyond #6 straddles two realities, one of which is Earth-0/Prime post-Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths and seemingly in-between Batman vs. Robin.

On Earth-0/Prime, Batman has stolen a snow globe capable of capturing and containing the Flashpoint reality to save his father Thomas's life. Rip Hunter wants Bruce to give up the snow globe and by extension his dad, in order to preserve the universe...

But Bruce isn't hearing it.

Rather than heed the Time Master's advice, Bruce grabs the globe and seemingly shakes it, at which point Flashpoint Beyond #6 jumps inside the Flashpoint reality where Martha Wayne, the Flashpoint Joker, is informing her husband that they're going back in time (their time, that is) to the night Joe Chill killed Bruce when he was a child to stop it from happening.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC )

According to the solicitation text for the issue, Thomas has to make a choice that will determine the fate of the Flashpoint Earth - but there's no word on what happens with Bruce, Rip, Corky, and the snow globe, let alone what Batman's choice could mean for the fate of the main DC Universe.

Remember, Flashpoint Beyond leads into Johns's New Golden Age in November.

Flashpoint Beyond #6 goes on sale October 18.

