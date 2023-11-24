Baldur's Gate 3 player decodes the Infernal writing tattooed on Karlach's horn and finds a cruel reminder of her backstory

Let this be a reminder to hate Zariel

A Baldur's Gate 3 player has figured out what's scribbled on Karlach's big horn - and no, it's not a warranty.

"We have been trying to reach you about your Infernal engine’s extended warranty," is initially what one Baldur's Gate 3 player proclaimed to be written on Karlach's horn. That would be quite funny, but thankfully it's not the case - it's more intreresting than that.

"My champion, the Demonsbane. My blood is her strength!" is what's actually written on Karlach's big horn, allegedly. This sure sounds like it's written from the perspective of Zariel, and if we know anything about Zariel, it's that she bloody loves controlling and manipulating Karlach to her own ends. 

I finally figured out what is written on Karlach’s horn… from r/BaldursGate3

So, in short, Zariel has scrawled Karlach's purpose into her horn with infernal writing. That's cruel, but not as cruel as tattooing her own name on Karlach's body, which is sadly what the Tiefling apparently has etched into her skin on several parts of her body.

Zariel is up there with one of the most sadistic people in the D&D world that underwrites Baldur's Gate 3, and considering the sort of competition she's up against, that's no small feat. If anything, it just makes us all the more determined to help out Karlach, Baldur's Gate 3's best girl, and help her escape the clutches of the villain for good. 

And if you really, really want to help out Karlach in a big way and transform her into an absolute force of nature on the battlefield, you might want to be aware of Baldur's Gate 3's most elusive merchant, who's hiding out in Act 3 and will only sell you an elite greataxe under very specific circumstances. 

