Avengers Inc. is ending with #5 and I'm honestly heartbroken

There's about to be an Avengers Inc. shaped hole in my heart, as the Avengers mystery solving spin-off will apparently end prematurely with issue #5, according to a Substack post from Marvel Comics executive editor Tom Brevoort.

"Unfortunately, there weren't enough like you, so we will be wrapping up the series with issue #5," Brevoort states in response to a fan question about whether Avengers Inc. would continue.

As one of Avengers Inc.'s apparently few readers, I have to say I'm disappointed. Avengers Inc. has been a bright spot of talent in Marvel's line thanks to writer Al Ewing and artist Leonard Kirk, who, along with inker Belardino Brabo, colorist Alex Sinclair, and cover artist Daniel Acuña have crafted the kind of quirky, character driven story that is becoming more and more scant at Marvel in favor of a focus on a few marquee titles propped up by an ever-expanding roster of limited series.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In that way, it's also a bit shocking in the sense that an Avengers title from Ewing and Kirk, two veteran creators with strong reputations among fans, couldn't break through enough to stick it out for more of its planned ongoing run.

The book certainly hasn't lacked on intrigue and flair; the mystery solving aspect puts a new twist on the Avengers franchise, and Janet Van Dyne is the perfect character to headline a concept like that, especially given the "no capes" edict handed down by Mayor Luke Cage gives Kirk an opportunity to flex on the fashion side of the winsome Wasp's classic comic reputation.

And the other side of the Avengers Inc. coin, the new Vic Shade, has provided a handy foil for Janet's investigations. His connection to the title's larger subplot, involving the return of Hank Pym, has picked up on subplots from Ewing's previous Ant-Man limited series and its accompanying Wasp limited series, building on a story the writer has been telling for some time.

Ewing is the kind of writer who has the skills to wrap up Avengers Inc.'s big throughlines in a truncated two issues (all that's left, now that the book ends at #5). But it's still a little heartbreaking that the title won't get a chance to grow past its initial premise - and that the Avengers line has seemingly fallen back to the point where it's only able to sustain a single core ongoing title.

Here's hoping that Avengers Inc. gets the treatment several other gone-too-soon ongoing titles have recently received with a relaunch as a limited series designed to give more closure to the characters and story.

Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp, is one of the best Avengers members of all time.