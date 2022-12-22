Avengers Assemble concludes in April with Omega special

In comic books when there is an Alpha there is usually an Omega, and that'll hold true when Marvel Comics publishes Avengers Assemble Omega #1 in April, the bookend special to writer Jason Aaron's Avengers swan song.

The Omega one-shot special is part 10 and the final chapter of the Avengers-Avengers Forever crossover (which Marvel calls an "operatic showdown at the edge of reality between an army of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the most vile forces in the multiverse") that began in November's Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 and continues in the monthly Avengers series through April.

Javier Garrón - who illustrated over 30 issues of Aaron's run - and a "all-star cavalcade of artists" including Aaron Kuder, Jim Towe, and Ivan Fiorelli will draw the Omega special.

"It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron tells Comic Book Resources (opens in new tab).

"We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since Issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I've been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up."

Avengers Assemble Omega #1 with a cover by Aaron Kuder goes on sale April 19.

Avengers Assemble Omega #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

