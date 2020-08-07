You can become so good with a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 that "it’ll be like you’re using an aimbot”

Your Cyberpunk 2077 character can level up weapon proficiency to the point where it feel "like you're using an aimbot", CD Projekt Red has said in a new interview with Edge Magazine.



Speaking in E348 lead gameplay designer Michał Dobrowolski reveals CD Projekt Red's intention to capture the feel of a tactical shooter when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077's moment-to-moment gunplay.

This extends to the game's Weapon Proficiency systems, which means that the more you use a weapon, the better your character will be at using it in combat. This proficiency, according to Dobrowolski, can reach the point where "eventually it’ll be like you’re using an aimbot."

Aimbots, for clarity, are in-game aids that automatically set a player's targets onto a character, and are often exploited in online games such as Call of Duty: Warzone.

However, in the case of an RPG like Cyberpunk 2077, Dobrowolski's allusion to aimbots makes more sense, as a way of rewarding the player for their loyalty to a particular firearm. The game also, of course, includes other ways of taking out enemies beyond shooting, including melee weapons, and you'll have the choice on how you'll approach the game.

To read the full interview, be sure to pick up the latest issue of Edge Magazine, out now, or subscribe to have every new copy delivered straight to your door each month.

Despite its delay earlier this year, we know Cyberpunk 2077 will be more replayable than The Witcher 3. Check out the video below for a peek behind CDPR's walls.