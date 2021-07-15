Xbox boss Phil Spencer says Game Pass is a viable way to preserve video game history

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has spoken out about the efforts surrounding preserving video game history.

Over the past few days, Spencer appeared on Kinda Funny's Gamescast showcase, which you can see in full just below. "I really wish as an industry we'd come together and help preserve the history of what gaming is about, so we don't lose the ability to go back," Spencer said during the show.

The Xbox boss goes on to highlight efforts from the Paley Center surrounding TV preservation. As Spencer points to, the Paley Center made huge efforts to archive certain portions of TV shows, when it saw that the industry was getting ready to literally throw out the tapes that said shows were being recorded on at the time.

"As an industry I would love it if we came together to help preserve the history of what our industry is about, so we don't lose access to some of the things that got us to where we are today," Spencer continued.

In fact, the Xbox boss points to Xbox Game Pass specifically in helping preserve video game history. "It was amazing when Bethesda came in and we were able to put so many of the 'old new' games, or 'new old' games, into Game Pass and go back with the legacy that we have with some of the IP," Spencer said. "Even thinking about things like Rare Replay was a really interesting thing for us to go do, and letting people go and experience some of the old Rare IP."

Spencer rounded out the segment by adding that Xbox would continue its attempts to preserve video game history through Xbox Game Pass, its subscription-based service with hundreds of titles on offer across multiple platforms. According to Spencer, Xbox Game Pass makes preserving video game history a viable business model, no matter if it's a live-service game, or a game that a player just dips into every now and then.

