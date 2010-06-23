World Cup 2010: Beckham's movie reviews

Why so serious Becks? Arnie’s puns doing your head in? Or is it the result...gulp.
Will England be eye-wateringly good as Liz or as ear-bleedingly bad as Posh?
Too many villains ruined it didn’t they Becks? You only need one baddie. Just ask Rob Green.
A brilliant double-act on paper, Pacino and DeNiro come over all Gerrard and Lampard in Righteous Kill.
This new breed of vampire is all style over substance eh Dave? Plenty of hype with nothing much backing it up…sounds familiar.
Jaws 3D? Oh Becks, you’d have more fun giving the Algeria game a second watch!
Capello seems to have gone from no-nonsense tough-guy to miscast no-mark in a matter of weeks.
Duff footballer in entertaining caper= good. Duff footballer in awful car-crash=bad. Where will big Emile find himself this afternoon?
It was a lot more fun in the nineties eh Becks?
The sexy football from qualification seems like a distant memory. Get it right this afternoon chaps, or global ridicule awaits.
Or maybe it's just time to retire. Sometimes it's best to hang up your boots before things get a bit, well...shit.
