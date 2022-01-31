Why you should play Destiny 2 in 2022

I spent the week between Christmas and New Year – you know, that one week of the year when you can eat chocolate for breakfast judgment-free and no-one ever seems to know what day of the week it is – in a Destiny 2 dungeon. It was a dark, dank place, full of traps and secrets and magic crystals that grow and shrink when you hover near them. It wasn't easy with just two of us – there's a reason a fireteam has three spots – but still, we persevered, drunk partly on ill-advised morning Mimosas, and partly – okay, mostly – misplaced self-belief.

I'm going to say something now. Something I've written and deleted and re-written and tweaked repeatedly – uncertainly – because putting it down in words makes me feel hideously disloyal, as though I'm telling tales behind my best friend's back. But, here we go: I hate side quests in Destiny 2.

There. I said it. Sorry, Destiny – sorry, Bungie. If it helps, there's loads I don't hate – the combat, the expansive world, the way I can lose three hours of my life sorting through my vault and walk away still thinking it's a disaster – but we all know Destiny excels, maybe even revels, in obfuscation. It's not that I fear a challenge, I promise. I've completed all of Destiny 1's raids on Hard mode. I 100%-ed the first and second Moments of Triumph (Bane of Skolas was the Bane of Me for a number of dark, frustrating days). But sometimes… well, quite frankly, sometimes I just can't be arsed.

(Image credit: Bungie)

That was what was so appealing about our trip to the dungeon during the Christmas break, though. Whereas the missions to obtain (or re-obtain, let's face it) some of the shooter's most cherished weapons can be an unmitigated slog, the questline to reacquaint myself with every Guardian's favorite rocket launcher – the Gjallarhorn – seemed curiously unceremonious.

And honestly? Honestly, I wasn't going to bother, even though I have the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack (and yes, I appreciate that Bungie's choice to restrict the Gjally's availability this way remains a contentious issue). Because that's where I am now with Destiny's Exotic sidequests; I can't even be bothered to look at them. I can't even be bothered to try.

But my mate, Chris, texted me the walkthrough, and I almost couldn't believe it. Of the ten steps you're tasked to complete, six demand only that you stop for a chat with someone. One requires you to complete a Lost Sector (one of my favorite additions to Destiny 2, incidentally). One makes you reassemble weapon components at a workbench. That leaves just two, and even those aren't all that arduous either, at least not by Destiny 2's standards. No, I don't have to take out 1000 Guardians whilst in the air playing Control. No, I don't have to complete 450,000 finishers in a single life. "All" I had to do was pick up seven – just seven! – drops left by powerful Fallen in the Cosmodrome, and complete the Grasp of Avarice dungeon.

So that's where we were in the heady time-does-not-exist-here expanse between Christmas and New Year. Though a committed Guardian for all of Destiny 1's lifespan, I lost my way with its successor sometime around the Forsaken expansion, and have played in fits and starts ever since. That's the great thing about Destiny, though; it doesn't matter how long you've been away. Not really. There's a complex story, sure, complete with a deep, brow-furrowing lore, and yes, it may take a moment or two to reacquaint yourself with your Warlock's jump after an extended absence. But one thing never changes. One thing is always constant – and constantly spectacular: the gunplay.

Taken Me, I'm Yours

(Image credit: Bungie)

Every weapon in Destiny 2 feels and moves a little differently. Every weapon class is appreciatively distinct. Fighting the Fallen feels as meaty and satisfying now as the day I sampled the first game's beta, stomping through The Devil's Lair, heart pumping in unison to the beats of its (glorious!) accompanying track, Sepik's Prime . None of that has changed. Hopefully, none of that will ever change. I might not know what the hell Shaw Han is banging on about and I'm still not entirely clear why there's a shimmery steed called Starhorse talking – well, neighing – to me, but it's okay. It doesn't matter. Destiny 2's thrilling combat is enough to keep me entertained.

If I hadn't have been tempted back with Bungie's sublime shooting, I feel like the Grasp of Avarice dungeon would've done it, anyway. An unadulterated love letter to its salad days, it celebrates a time when dozens of us huddled around a certain cave in the Cosmodrome's Skywatch to kill the endlessly respawning enemies and bathe in a rich sea of glittering Engrams. Destiny 2's latest dungeon is a fantastical and firmly tongue-in-cheek adventure, drawing upon – and cheekily baiting – its playerbase's keen curiosity and eye for detail. While I am growing a little weary of forking out cash to revisit places and raids I already know well from Destiny 1, taking us back to the loot cave was an inspired choice for those of us who've been here since the start.

Yes, I know firsthand that Destiny 2 can sometimes feel obscenely overwhelming. Yes, I know that its convoluted bounties and currencies and resources can be off-putting at first, especially for beginners. Don't worry about that, though. You don't need fifteen YouTube tutorials to get involved. You can play Destiny 2 anyway you want to – embracing its secrets or disregarding them entirely – and it still offers an immensely good time, whether you're a newcomer, a veteran, or a half-drunk, chocolate-engorged lapsed Guardian like me.

(Image credit: Future)

