Meet Marvel's next Black Widow - the Grey Widow - in Wastelanders special

Natasha Romanoff continues to kick but in the ongoing Black Widow series, but this January Marvel Comics will be introducing a new Black Widow as part of the upcoming Wastelanders series.

January 12, 2022's Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 will star a Black Widow, but it's not the Black Widow (Natasha). Could it be Yelena Belova ? We can confirm it's not, as Marvel has said Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 will be her first appearance - and we've heard the alternate codename 'Grey Widow' floated around for the character.

Whomever this new Black Widow is, we have a first look at her in action with these unlettered pages from Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 by writer Steven S. DeKnight and artist Well-Bee:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Well-Bee (Marvel Comics)) Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 preview Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Well-Bee (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Well-Bee (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Well-Bee (Marvel Comics))

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 cover (Image credit: Josemaria Casanovas (Marvel Comics))

As you can glean from the Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 preview, the mysterious new Black Widow is facing off against a bizarre new version of the Lizard called the Lizard King, who has asserted control over a southern part of the US in the alt-reality future Marvel has dubbed 'Old Man Universe,' inspired by the iconic ' Old Man Logan ' Wolverine story arc by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven.

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 is one part of a five-issue Wastelanders project that includes solo issues in the Old Man Universe from Wolverine, Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, and Star-Lord.

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1's primary cover is drawn by Josemaria Casanovas, with a variant cover expected by Steve McNiven.

Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 goes on sale on January 12, 2022.