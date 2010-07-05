Twilight Eclipses box office

The Twilight Saga’s latest instalment opened with a bang this weekend, with Eclipse taking a mighty $161m at the box office.

Having opened early on Wednesday, Eclipse failed to beat Spider-Man 2 ’s Fourth of July record-setting haul. But Edward Cullen and co still nabbed the top spot for the weekend.

Despite being the year's worst reviewed movie (so far), M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender came in second with $40m, while Toy Story 3 attendance dropped 49% (to third place after two weeks on top) with a still-healthy $30m.

The rest of the top five took significantly less over the holiday weekend, with Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups doing fair business in fourth with $18m, and Knight And Day sitting pretty in fifth place and $10m.

Both The Karate Kid and The A-Team also saw their box office performances dip considerably, the former in sixth place with $8m, the latter in seventh with just $3m. And Get Him To The Greek slipped all the way to eighth with a lacklustre $1.18m.

At the tail end of the chart, Shrek Forever After clung on to the top ten in ninth place with $799,000 (every penny counts), and Cyrus continued its disappointing run with $770,000 and a total of just $1.48m.

What did you see this weekend?