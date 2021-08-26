Today at the Future Games Show Powered by AMD we got our first look at the irrepressibly delightful Trading Time, a new island life sandbox game from developer Half Past Yellow. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and One, PC, and Nintendo Switch soon.

The Future Games Show showed us life on the island that will be your home in Trading Time, one populated by frogs who might need your help but will reward you by sharing their knowledge on how to make the best use of the island's resources. As you settle in, you'll be able to fish, farm, and mix up your own simple brews. As you might have guessed from the title, bartering with the croaking community will be key to thriving.

You'll need your puzzle-solving skills to acquire certain items and to keep your eye on your main goal of fixing the ship that brought you to the island.

Developer Half Past Yellow is an independent game studio based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and its team member's previous works include Mutazione and Affordable Space Adventures. As a studio, Trading Time is the team's second title, you can find its first, pocket-sized roguelike adventure Tiny Tomb, on iOS and Android

Trading Time looks like the perfect game for anyone who loves sims that are as adorable as they are addictive, anyone who has nothing left to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or just those of us that have a thing for needy frogs. We can't wait to see more of it soon.