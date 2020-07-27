Tom Muller's 'Dawn of X' design work nominated for brand award

Tom Muller's design work for Marvel's 'Dawn of X' has been shortlisted for the Brand Impact Awards (BIAs), a prominent marketing/design award organized by Newsarama's sister outlets CreativeBloq and Computer Arts magazine.

Muller's 'Dawn of X' design work, which included the overall logo, book title logos, and book design, was shortlisted (i.e. nominated) in BIAs' 'Publishing' category. One other project was shortlisted for this category.

"The BIAs reward the best branding from around the world," Nick Carson, chair of the judges for the BIAs. "The scheme's rich heritage of past winners represents the cream of the global industry."

Muller's designs have been the face Marvel's revitalized 'Dawn of X' X-Men line spearheaded by writer Jonathan Hickman, and the London-based Muller continues to work with the publisher on more design work as part of the ongoing initiative.

"The big hope is that the logo has some longevity and that it becomes part of the X-Men design canon," Muller told Newsarama in 2018 in advance of 'Dawn of X's debut. "And that the fans embrace it."

39 projects in total have been shortlisted for the BIAs, with plans for the winners to be announced on September 10.

