What time does The Witcher reach Netflix?

Rejoice! The Witcher Netflix series is here! Henry Cavill's new show, based on the books of the same name, has finally reached the streaming service. But before you head over there, why not check out our The Witcher Netflix review to see if it has been worth the wait.

Meanwhile, below, you can find the exact times for when The Witcher series reached Netflix around the world. And if you're coming here to ask, "Why can't I see The Witcher on my Netflix?" Just give the streaming service a minute. The show should be there soon.

What time can I watch The Witcher on Netflix?

The Witcher reaches Netflix on December 20. These are the local times the series should be available:



– Pacific Standard Time – 12:00 AM

– Central Standard Time – 2:00 AM

– Eastern Standard Time – 3:00 AM

– Western European Time – 8:00 AM

– Central European Time – 9:00 AM

– Eastern European Time – 10:00 AM

No country is getting it any earlier. The review embargo also dropped at exactly the same time. And while we would recommend not reading any reviews if you're very spoiler adverse, we have our spoiler-free take on the first episode right here, in case you're still questioning whether to binge The Witcher Netflix series or not.

