The Other Guys interrupt Inceptions dream run

Share

Inception has been bumped off the number one podium by Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s cop comedy The Other Guys.



Seeing its attendance drop by 32% in its fourth week, Inception surrendered to the comic prowess of the comedy, which took $35.6m in its opening weekend and karate kicked straight into the top spot.



Inception settled for second place and a diminishing return of $18m. It still managed to beat back other new opener Step Up 3D , though, the dance flick opening in third place with $15.5m.



Meanwhile, Salt dropped one spot to fourth place with $11m (after three weeks on release, it still hasn’t made back its $110m budget), while Dinner For Schmucks plummeted from second place to fifth with $10.5m.



Despicable Me dropped from fourth place to sixth with $9.4m, while fluffy follow-up Cats & Dogs: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore slipped one place to seventh with $6.9m.



Zac Efron’s Charlie St. Cloud saw attendance drop by 62% with a taking of $4.7m, and Toy Story 3 clung onto the top ten in ninth place (after eight weeks in the charts) with $3m.



Finally, The Kids Are All Right (above) leapt into the top ten for the first time after five weeks on release, no doubt thanks to awards buzz and positive reviews. It took $2.6m.



What did you catch this weekend?

