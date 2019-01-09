The Fallout Classic Collection is now free to Fallout 76 players

Bethesda's latest Fallout 76 blog post is a fairly routine recap of incoming patches, but it also follows up on the studio's promise of giving the old Fallout games to early Fallout 76 players. As of today, if you played Fallout 76 on any platform in 2018, you can claim Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel for free on PC.

Early adopters of Fallout 76 will find the Classic Collection automatically added to their accounts on Bethesda.net. Naturally, you'll need to download the Bethesda launcher to access it, but other than that, all you need to do is install the games. You can find all three listed individually under the 'Games' tab.

If you're going to give the classic Fallouts a try, just know that they play very differently from the post-Fallout 3 entries. They're still good in their own way, don't get me wrong, but they're much more menu-driven and lean heavily on tabletop conventions. And being a strategic, squad-based game, Fallout Tactics is even less similar to the likes of Fallout 4 and New Vegas.

Current Fallout 76 players will be pleased to hear that an incoming patch will address "issues with several challenges and quests, various fixes to a number of perks and weapons, and various exploits we've seen." Future patches will look at the crafting plans available at vendors, legendary mods, and additional perk issues.