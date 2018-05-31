The EwinRacing Flash series has everything you need in a gaming chair

A lot of players, especially ones who spend a big part of their day in front of a computer, don’t consider how little support a typical office chair has for the body. If you’re starting to feel a little ache after a long day looking at a screen hunched over in a swivel seat, it might be time to consider an upgrade

Luckily, there are all sorts of options for all sorts of body sizes and shapes, including one of the best-- the EWin Racing Flash-XL Series Gaming Chair. It’s a fantastic chair with a large base, high back rest, and an assortment of adjustable features that make it as amiable as it is sturdy. It’s great for streamers, competitors, and casual players alike.

The chair, as the series name would suggest, is meant for larger users with extra space between armrests and taller-than-usual height adjustments that reach 13.4 inches off the ground. And even while it’s perfect for wider reaching players it can suit people of all sizes who want a bit of extra room, just make sure your desk is primed for an upgraded chair.

If your moving from a typical desk chair to this gaming chair the change will feel abrupt, but you’ll settle in quickly after a simple setup process with clear image-clad instruction manual. The number of versatile features including adjustable 4D armrests, 360-degree swivel, 155-degree adjustable backrest, and adjustable base height. The backrest can be layed back to enjoy a more casual experience like Firewatch while it can push your posture up for more focused, action-packed shooters like Overwatch.

It also comes with a support neck pillow and lumbar backrest, one for your lower back and one for your neck with removable straps in case you need extra support in either area. That brings up the question of the EWin Racing Flash-XL Series Gaming Chair’s overall comfortability. The answer is clear here, this chair may actually help with poor posture due to how good it feels to sit upright in, especially after aligning the backrest, height, and armrests to suit specific height and weight measurements.

The most noticeable of those features are the ‘4D’ armrests, something that isn’t as common in gaming chairs that we’ve seen before. Armrests are a constant point of frustration in a lot of chairs since they can often only move up and down, this chair allows the armrests position, angle, and height to be moved to suit the users preferences. The switches to change the position of the armrests are located on different sides of the rests and can be somewhat easy to accidentally hit but are altogether convenient.

After using the chair for a week it would be hard to recall a more comfortable gaming experience, perfect for long hours in Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, a quick session in Monster Hunter World, or anything in between.

The lumbar backrest is perfect for anyone who has lower back issues and side cushions on the chair give additional support. The chair is so versatile you’ll want to use it for most things like working through your email or having dinner. Although you won’t want to spill and mashed potatoes on this chair, it’s got too much style.

The seat is conveniently cloaked in high quality leather, with memory foam underneath it cushioning the divide between you and the strong metal frame. Now while most chairs with this much versatility may look bulky and while this gaming chair is obviously on the larger side, the combination of slick black and sharp red make it look like the prized possession of a successful streamer.