The Elder Scrolls V - what we want to see

A number of GamesRadar staff members admit to playing unhealthy amounts of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, with at least one editor clocking in 150 hours and completing every quest in the game. So it could be said we enjoyed it. That doesn’t mean the game is perfect, and after considering thepotential release of The Elder Scrolls V (there is no impending release - that was a mistake), we sat down and thought of some ways to improve on the incredible foundation of Oblivion. This isn’t a list of random ideas like “Add golden dragons that breathe nuclear explosions!” (Although that does sound stupendous). We’re going to pick at the flaws of Oblivion in order to point out how the next installment can trim the fat where it’s flabby and flesh it out where it’s bony. Things like…