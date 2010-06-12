Talkradar 105 - A less-than peaceful walk to E3

Your Hosts

The Topics



These are ours. What are yours?



Big boss is back in brilliant, beautiful, but slightly broken form



Welcome to a paradise of broken dreams



Which animation studio makes the best bad games?



New movie? New game? Either way it looks pretty slick

What game are you looking forward to at E3 2010?

Even though E3 starts next week, wefeel like it's been happening all week with the excitement that's already spreading through the office. With the big shoe exploding next week, what are you aching to see announced or shown?Tell us in the forums and we might read your response LIVE on TalkRadar 106!

CONTEST: WIN THIS SHIRT!

Would you like to be seen wearing this ultra-badass shirt, entitled "Bullet William" from our friends atSplitReason.com? Well, all we want isfor you to dapper up a classic Nintendo character for assimilation into extremely polite society!



Above: Click to see more pics!

In the office



Above: A preview of some of the goodies GR has coming soon



Above: Chris got some fancy Ray-Bans to unlock his inner-douche



Above: The Guile theme really does go with everything

In the community



Above: batman5273 does it again with this version of the Last Supper.Click hereto see is full size. Can you figure out the secret code he hid in it? We'll give you 500 years



Above: batman5273 continues to keep it classy with another artistic recreation



Above: The last ofbatman5273's work tells the tale of Chris' body hair issue, before his recent bought of manscaping



Above: shyfonzie does a nice thing and pimps GR's newest podcast,Pokemon Monday



Above: graboids distills Mikel's classiness and knowledge into a fine adult beverage