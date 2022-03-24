Survival horror Expedition Zero is ready to scare you silly right now

Survival horror is so hot right now, even when, like Expedition Zero, the game is set in the icy forests of Siberia. The launch trailer shown at the Future Games Show is packed with monsters and menace and is enough to bring back your childhood fear of the dark.

The work of indie studio Enigmatic Machines, Expedition Zero pits you against extreme conditions and flesh-eating fiends as you scramble through abandoned research facilities and dark woods looking for answers and - hopefully - a way to survive.

As the final living member of a Soviet scientific expedition that's gone horribly wrong, you'll need all your engineering skills to make the most of the scant resources scattered through the forest and buildings. You'll be able to craft tools, upgrade your suit and use a fancy-looking sleigh to get around in the snow.

"We created a realistic setting for an immersive–and dreadful–experience capable of petrifying even the most seasoned of horror fans," said lead designer Pavel Necas.

"Expedition Zero combines elements of exploration, sci-fi, survival, and even sandbox, encouraging outside of the box thinking to help our sole survivor break out of the deadly nightmare he has been stuck in for years."

There are serious The Thing meets Silent Hill vibes from the whole setup, which should be enough to get any survival horror fan ready to pull on their snowshoes. The best part is you don't need to wait to play. Expedition Zero is out today, and you can buy it on Steam now. There's also a demo if you want to give the game a whirl for free too.