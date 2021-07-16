Superman vs. Lobo #2 brings back Krypton and Czarnia - but there’s a mix-up

Superman and Lobo have something in common - they are among the last survivors of their homeworlds. But in the upcoming limited series Superman vs. Lobo, there's some good news and some bad news.

Good news first: both of those homeworlds - Superman's Krypton and Lobo's Czarnia - have been restored.

The bad news? There's been a mistake, and these prodigal sons were sent to the wrong planets.

As revealed in DC's October 2021 solicitations, Superman vs. Lobo #2 will give the heroes a mixed blessing thanks to writers Sarah Beattie and Tim Seeley, artist Mirka Andolfo, and a new god-like alien called Numen.

(Image credit: Mirka Andolfo (DC/Black Label))

"Superman and Lobo's dreams come true! But maybe it's not always best to get what you wished for," reads DC's description of Superman vs. Lobo #2.

"When the godlike alien Numen brings the planets Krypton and Czarnia back from the grave, he makes a terrible error and puts Superman and Lobo on the wrong home planets! Now each must find their way off the resurrected worlds that seem to be their worst nightmares come to life!"

So who is this Numen that can do all this? He is the DC Omniverse's biggest social media celebrity, but people like us haven't heard of him due to the popularity of superheroes like Superman and Lobo - or at least that's what Numen vainly believes.

"Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels - and he does not take kindly to attention going to Superman and Lobo," reads DC's description of him.

Another fly in the ointment is a scientist named Dr. Flik, whose life's work is studying Superman and Lobo to see what makes them tick.

Superman vs. Lobo will be released through DC's Black Label imprint - think of it as DC superheroes, but for mature readers only.

Superman vs. Lobo will be oversized in more ways than one; in addition to a larger page count than the traditional 20 pages, it'll also be in DC's recently introduced ' Prestige Plus ' format, meaning wider dimensions of the page - 8 1/2 " by 10 ⅞", to be exact.

Superman vs. Lobo #1 (of 3) goes on sale August 24, with this newly revealed second issue planned for October 26.