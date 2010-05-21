Popular

Super Mario Galaxy 2 super review

Far more than an update, Mario's latest again puts all other Wii titles to shame

By

Pros

  • More of Mario's particular brand of magic
  • Tons of neat new tricks
  • power-ups and techniques
  • Some great references to previous Mario games

Cons

  • Dealing with the general imperfections of a 3D camera
  • Some really frustrating levels late in the game
  • Can't Bowser do something new?

More Info

GenreAction
DescriptionExpanding on the original's brilliance, this ingenious platformer only gets better by embracing the Wii's limited capabilities and adds so many ideas, big and small, that we can't help but love it. Even if you (mistakenly) believe it's too similar to the first game, what's wrong with more of an incredibly great thing?
Franchise nameMario
UK franchise nameMario
PlatformWii
US censor ratingEveryone
UK censor rating3+
Release date23 May 2010 (US), 11 June 2010 (UK)

Henry Gilbert

Henry moved from the suburbs of northern Florida to work at GR+, and hasn't looked back once in seven years. When not collecting Mario toys, you can find him constantly checking his Twitter.
See comments