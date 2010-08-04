Square Enix director cryptically teases 3DS Kingdom Hearts

We're starting to get some details about Square Enix's first announced title for the 3DS, but just like most of Square Enix's games, those details provide more questions than answers.

In an interview with Japanese website Dengeki Online (translated through Google Translate), the director of the tentatively-titled Kingdom Hearts 3D, Tetsuya Nomura, provided some candor about what to expect in the upcoming portable title. The game will revolve around the two perennial main characters Sora and Riku, who will have to work together this time to solve puzzles and save the world...or whatever crazy fantasy storyline happens to be thrown in.

Above: Best buds Sora and Riku are back, journeying into the world of 3D together

When asked about the 3D aspect of the game, Nomura said he "can’t answer questions about [that] yet," though he did go on to say something about using the new display technology to present images of "falling" and being "alive." Granted, some stuff is bound to get lost in translation, but we're guessing that even in his native tongue Nomura was trying to be mysterious with his descriptions.

The game was further described as having a central theme of "trust," and Nomura said his goal is to create an experience that people can "touch." Again, we're cherry picking words here, but there's no doubt something intriguing is being cooked up with this entry to the Kingdom Hearts series.

The interview also appeared to reveal that Kingdom Hearts 3D will be available in Japan on July 10, 2011, so sit tight everyone. It's going to be a long wait, but once it arrives, Nomura says you’d better be ready to experience "mystery beyond all expectations."

You can read the full translated interview for yourselfhere. For the original Japanese version,click here.

Aug 3, 2010



