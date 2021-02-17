Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2022 with a wasteland, salmon pets, and more

Splatoon 3 is sending you back into the ink on Nintendo Switch, and it looks like it's finally going to let us see more of the series' strange world.

Nintendo gave Splatoon 3 a surprise reveal as the capstone to its long-awaited Nintendo Direct presentation. The trailer starts with a lone Inkling resting with her pet salmonid smallfry - you can customize both of them, by the way - before they set out on a journey past what very much looks like the Eiffel Tower, flipped over and lodged deep into the ground. It looks kinda rough out there in the country, but they're still able to catch a train into the big city just fine.

There were always some deep lore hints that Splatoon takes place in a post-human version of Earth, and it's cool to see Nintendo embracing more of the setting for this latest installment. On top of teasing more of the world, the trailer confirms that we'll once again face off with rival Inklings in level-painting turf wars - and we'll be able to use new weapons to do it, including an ink-flinging bow and arrow set.

The Splatoon 3 release date is currently set for some time in 2022, so we'll have a while to wait before we can start living our best lives as squid-people teens again. Will there be a new pair of idols to narrate our Splatfests? Will Salmon Run return too, ideally without the weird scheduling? Will there be an even lil'er Judd? Hopefully Nintendo shares more Splatoon 3 details soon.