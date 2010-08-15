Some SF events in August and September 2010

Here are just a few sci-fi and fantasy cons, festivals and events that are planned for the next month or so

Each month in our print edition we list upcoming conventions as well as highlight the most interesting ones in our Event Horizon section. We either report on recent events, or give our "don't miss it!" recommendations for upcoming festivals and cons that we think you might enjoy.

However, there are many more conventions than we can possibly fit in the magazine. So here are a few offbeat ones that we haven't been able to plug in the pages of SFX yet. Let us know if you're planning to attend any of these, or if you've been and have good/bad things to report.

WorldCon

Melbourne, Victoria (Australia)

2-6 September 2010

The highlight of the SF and F calendar for many, the 68th WorldCon is to be held in Melbourne, Australia. Aussiecon 4 offers the usual community spirit, dealer room, and book signings that every WorldCon delivers, plus the added bonus of art exhibitions, guest talks… and of course 2010's Hugo Awards. Garth Nix, bestselling SF and fantasy author, has been confirmed as the Master of Ceremonies for this years' Hugo ceremony. "It's a great honour to be Master of Ceremonies for the Hugo," said Nix, "which I hope will live up to the grand heritage of the awards – while also being efficient and fun, with just the right amount of Australian flavour." Guests of honour are author Kim Stanley Robinson, Melbourne artist Shaun Tan, and Robin Johnson. For more info visit www.aussiecon4.org.au .

Dragon*Con

Atlanta, Georgia (USA)

3 - 6 September 2010

Since 1987 Dragon*Con has been a major multi-genre event held annually in Atlanta. Every year more than 30,000 sci-fi fans join in the festival of comics, movies, gaming, music and fantasy. Fans say it hasn't been subsumed into the Hollywood PR machine like Comic-Con, and it continues to delight with its vibrant mix of retro and modern. Dressing up is encouraged with fans going each year as their fave sci-fi character. There'll be many events scheduled throughout the con particularly the famous Dragon*Con parade, this year on 4 September, which has become an Atlanta highlight. Dragon*Con also boasts performances from musicians, dancers, actors and singers. There will be signings and guest appearances, of course; currently there are over 370 guests and bands confirmed for this year! TV and film personalities include Sean Astin, Morena Baccarin, Jonathan Frakes, Edward James Olmos, Marc Singer, Kevin Sorbo and Brent Spiner. If you fancy taking a trip across the pond to get to this fantastic event, then visit www.dragoncon.org and become Dragon*con's newest member for £100.

FantasyCon 2010

Britannia Hotel, Nottingham

17 - 19 September 2010

Can you believe that this convention has been running since 1975? Organised by members of the British Fantasy Society, FantasyCon is one of the longest running British Fantasy conventions, and it remains a well-loved and incredibly successful con for all ages. SFX blogger Lee Harris sang the praises of the FantasyCon in the run up to last year's event. Newcomers are invited to the Area 51 bar to get comfortable with the event, and they even offer up a banquet for all to enjoy. With the likes of James Barclay, Lisa Tuttle, Garry Kilworth, and Bryan Talbot making an appearance this year, along with the launch of Allen Ashley's Catastrophia, FantasyCon 2010 is shaping up to be a great place to go for all things fantasy. To find out more, head on over to http://sites.google.com/site/fantasycon2010/home .

Exterminate

The Space Centre, Leicester

18 - 19 September

This time, the Daleks are doing it for charity: they'll be gathering in Leicester's National Space Centre this September, in an attempt to enslave the human race with their latest master plan - earning money for Children In Need! There's no way The Doctor can get angry at them this time. Surely it's some kind of master plan to enslave the human race? Maybe. But until that moment, why not keep this event locked down in your memory and up on your calendar? Join the replica Daleks at one of their favourite haunting grounds (seriously, they have a world record for the most gathered in one place) and help raise money for a good cause. For more information on the Daleks' movements, head over to the Space Centre website .

Exeter International Comic Expo

Southgate Mercure Hotel, Exeter

19 September 2010

From the people who brought you the Bristol Comics Expo comes the Exeter International Comic Expo. It lasts one day only and is sponsored by COMX, the Expo will have many features and events to get comics fans' eyes watering. Legend Mike Ploog will be signing and sketching, as will David Hine and Shaky Kane. DC Comics Star Lee Garbett will be there. The Bulletproof coffin is one of the many books being signed, also Raven's gate, by Anthony Horowitz. It'll be a good place to discover new yet-to-be-unveiled comics, as well as giveaways, dealers and more. It opens at 11am with entry at only £2 with lucky under 12s getting in free with an adult. For more details get onto www.fantasyevents.org .

Nightmare: Superstitions

NoHo Event Center, New York (USA)

24 September – 7 November 2010

Psycho Clan's Nightmare is in its 7th year and to celebrate it they've created the new Nightmare: Superstitions. Will lucky number 7 keep you safe? The Nightmare house is a haunted house experience set in The Bloomingdale Lunatic Asylum, one of America’s first psychiatric hospitals, now defunct. The new Superstitions exhibition promises to bring all your fears to life and forces you to over-come them, as you make your way through a maze of superstitious ideas - walking under ladders and encountering black cats will probably be the least of it. Inside the asylum you'll also experience the haunted carnival, which is being run by the asylum's inmates. It's all brought to life by acting and impressive, terrifying artwork. Superstitions are imbedded into everyone's minds, so you'll have to try your hardest to stay sane. If you're in New York in September, October or November, it might make a change from the usual tourist attractions. For more info visit www.nightmarenewyork.com .

Espatrek 2010

Valencia, Spain

22 - 24 October 2020

For the first time in 10 years, Espatrek is taking down its shields and readying the shuttle bay, in the hope that visitors from distant lands will make the journey to Valencia this October for Espatrek 2010, Spain's Star Trek convention. Espatrek is a non-profit event, organised by fans - broadcasting of Star Trek isn't as common in Spain as in English-speaking countries, and Espatrek offers the chance to bring together the small but close community that has built up around the series. This year Espatrek is hoping to gain the support of fans from around the world, attracting them with offerings of the usual guest appearances (Marina Sirtis will be there, for one), conferences and panels, and ideas such as interactive performances. To help support the event, visit www.espatrek.org for details.

Thanks to Edo Minott, Rachel Stanikk and Andy King for helping to compile these upcoming events. We realise there are many more events taking place around the world. You can read about more conventions - both upcoming recommendations and reports from recent events - in our Event Horizon page every month .